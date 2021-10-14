EFFORCE (WOZX) Price Down 6% This Week

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One EFFORCE coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular exchanges. EFFORCE has a market cap of $65.60 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EFFORCE has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00046960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.56 or 0.00243940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00095479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

EFFORCE Coin Profile

WOZX is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,246,347 coins. EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . EFFORCE’s official message board is efforce.medium.com . The official website for EFFORCE is www.efforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

