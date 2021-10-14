Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Reaches $0.0506 on Top Exchanges

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0506 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $11.24 million and approximately $51,089.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.16 or 0.00309829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000628 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,060,006 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

