Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Short Interest Update

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the September 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESALY traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,215. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day moving average is $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.02. Eisai has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $129.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Eisai had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Eisai will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eisai from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eisai from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

