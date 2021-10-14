Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $889.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year sales of $4.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In other news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 in the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $426,914,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,613,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,300,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,293 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6,838.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,786,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,409 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELAN opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average of $33.14. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

