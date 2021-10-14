Electrum Dark (ELD) Hits Market Capitalization of $8,287.20

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 28.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $8,287.20 and approximately $158.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electrum Dark Profile

ELD is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

