Electrum Dark Trading Down 22.2% Over Last 7 Days (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $8,287.20 and $158.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.00122432 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000077 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

ELD is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars.

