Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 0.9% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after buying an additional 107,728 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.22.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $235.69. The stock had a trading volume of 26,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,061. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.58.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 492,615 shares of company stock worth $128,197,709. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

