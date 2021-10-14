Ellaism (ELLA) 1-Day Volume Hits $23.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 101% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 111.8% higher against the US dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $54,387.79 and $23.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.80 or 0.06590718 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00094905 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

