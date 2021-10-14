Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.20.

EBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $51.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.52. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $127.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.73 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

