Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,289 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.35% of Employers worth $16,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Employers by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 68,413 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Employers by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Employers by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Employers by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,514,000 after purchasing an additional 43,581 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $40.54 on Thursday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.19 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.02.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

