Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.85

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.85 and last traded at $51.29, with a volume of 138526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.14.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.58.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 49,415 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,293,000 after purchasing an additional 86,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 512,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 48,108 shares during the last quarter.
About Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)
Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
