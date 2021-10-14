Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.85

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.85 and last traded at $51.29, with a volume of 138526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $427.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 49,415 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,293,000 after purchasing an additional 86,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 512,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 48,108 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

