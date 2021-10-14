Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €11.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Enel (BIT:ENEL) received a €11.00 ($12.94) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on Enel in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on Enel in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on Enel in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on Enel in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Enel in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €9.18 ($10.80).

Enel has a 12 month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12 month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

