Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on the stock from C$10.00 to C$13.00. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Enerplus traded as high as C$11.45 and last traded at C$11.44, with a volume of 1047239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.90.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERF. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.43.

In other news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$616,035.96.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a PE ratio of -7.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$408.62 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is -8.69%.

Enerplus Company Profile (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

