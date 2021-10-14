Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.87

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.87 and traded as high as C$11.00. Enerplus shares last traded at C$10.90, with a volume of 1,019,894 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERF shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.89.

The company has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.87.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$408.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is -8.69%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie bought 4,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$616,035.96.

About Enerplus (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

