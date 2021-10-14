ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €15.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €15.00 ($17.65) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.86% from the stock’s previous close.

ENI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on ENI in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.70 ($16.12) target price on ENI in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €12.41 ($14.60).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €11.82 ($13.91) on Thursday. ENI has a 12 month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12 month high of €11.90 ($14.00). The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion and a PE ratio of -168.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is €10.43.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

