ENI (NYSE:E) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on E. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ENI to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of -305.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36. ENI has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $27.84.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter. ENI had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ENI will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ENI by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ENI by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 2,339.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ENI by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 6.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.