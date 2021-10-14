Enigma (ENG) Price Hits $0.0981 on Major Exchanges

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. In the last week, Enigma has traded up 119.1% against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $287,827.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can now be bought for $0.0981 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.42 or 0.00315309 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001793 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

