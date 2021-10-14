Enigma (ENG) Trading 119.1% Higher This Week

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 14th. Enigma has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $287,827.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can now be bought for about $0.0981 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 119.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.42 or 0.00315309 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001793 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.