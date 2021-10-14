ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 399,200 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the September 15th total of 904,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 362.9 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

XNGSF stock opened at $14.84 on Thursday. ENN Energy has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

