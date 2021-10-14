Entain’s (ENT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Entain (LON:ENT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Entain from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,992.86 ($26.04).

Get Entain alerts:

ENT stock opened at GBX 2,071 ($27.06) on Thursday. Entain has a twelve month low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78. The stock has a market cap of £12.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,004.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,813.23.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.