Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Huber Capital Management LLC

Huber Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 61.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth $45,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,959. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.27 and its 200 day moving average is $105.81. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

