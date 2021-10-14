Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 148.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,520 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Envista worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Envista in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Envista by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Envista by 2,886.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Envista in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000.

NVST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $703,447 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista stock opened at $38.38 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

