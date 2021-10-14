EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EOG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $90.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $93.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.70.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $288,359,000 after purchasing an additional 358,584 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,673,000. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. raised its position in EOG Resources by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 45,058 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 14,877 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

