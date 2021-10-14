Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Gap Up to $12.19

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.19, but opened at $12.64. Eos Energy Enterprises shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 408 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million. Analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $1,279,910.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 557,635 shares of company stock worth $7,725,095 over the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,224,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,466,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after acquiring an additional 920,213 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,737,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

