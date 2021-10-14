Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Update

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the September 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EPOKY stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 24,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63. Epiroc AB has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68.

EPOKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

