Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 146,457 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630,839 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 146,457 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $91,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $53.50. The stock had a trading volume of 442,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,554,445. The stock has a market cap of $217.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.45. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Truist cut their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital cut their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

