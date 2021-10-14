Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 68,647 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $81,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,914,319,000 after acquiring an additional 380,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507,599 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,637,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 566,813 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.75. 89,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,995. The stock has a market cap of $182.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $249.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.58 and a 200 day moving average of $236.03.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.16.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

