Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 904,085 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of Micron Technology worth $49,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.78. The stock had a trading volume of 494,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,812,994. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.30 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

