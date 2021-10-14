Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $102.40 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,979 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 839,877 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.25% of Electronic Arts worth $102,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,479,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,229 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 31,649 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,072,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.81. The company had a trading volume of 43,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,599. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $355,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,530 shares of company stock worth $6,753,209 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

