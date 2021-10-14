Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,009 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $96,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.30. The company had a trading volume of 69,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,530. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $220.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

