Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,133 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.13% of Paychex worth $51,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Paychex by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 29,724 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $783,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Paychex by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $211,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,477 shares of company stock worth $28,072,980 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Argus increased their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.69. 17,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,543. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

