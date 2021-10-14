Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 183,155 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,135,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 183,155 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.26% of Phillips 66 worth $97,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $82.17. The company had a trading volume of 14,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,971. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.