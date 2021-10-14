Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 7,355 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 717,662 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,355 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $110,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,932. The firm has a market cap of $247.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.68. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.80 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,671 shares of company stock worth $11,230,087. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

