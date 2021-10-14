Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Short Interest Down 58.3% in September

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EQUEY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.43. 521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,875. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. Equatorial Energia has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

Get Equatorial Energia alerts:

Equatorial Energia Company Profile

Equatorial Energia SA operates as a holding company. The firm invests in the capital stock of other companies, consortiums, and undertakings that operate in the electricity sector or in similar activities. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Transmission, Services, Trading, Central and Other.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Equatorial Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equatorial Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.