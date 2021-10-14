Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their target price on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.77.

NYSE:EFX traded up $6.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $261.15. 15,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,422. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.54 and a 200 day moving average of $241.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $279.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Equifax by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Equifax by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Equifax by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

