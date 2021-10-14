Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Cut to “Hold” at Danske

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EQNR has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.39, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

