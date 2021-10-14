Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Cut to “Hold” at Danske

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
EQNR has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.
Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.39, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.
Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.