Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for IAMGOLD Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

IMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark set a C$3.25 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.45.

IMG opened at C$3.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.60. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$2.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$326.34 million for the quarter.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

