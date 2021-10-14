Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sanofi’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sanofi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $48.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $121.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.28. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $54.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

