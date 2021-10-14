Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.60 to C$8.60 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.54.

HBM opened at C$8.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.75. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$5.79 and a 1-year high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$496.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$485.80 million.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -4.07%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.