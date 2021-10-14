Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Unum Group’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unum Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst R. Krueger now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNM. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

NYSE:UNM opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.88. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Unum Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 49.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Unum Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

