Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for October, 14th (ADSK, AMAT, ASML, AZPN, BIRDF, DEA, EFX, KLAC, LRCX, TER)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, October 14th:

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Autodesk Inc alerts:

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating on the stock.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.