Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for October, 14th (ADSK, AMAT, ASML, AZPN, BIRDF, DEA, EFX, KLAC, LRCX, TER)

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, October 14th:

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating on the stock.

