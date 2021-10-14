Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 14th (LPSN, LTCH, LTHM, LVO, LVOX, LZ, MAG, MAKSY, MAX, MDWT)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, October 14th:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LiveVox Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based customer services and digital engagement tools. LiveVox Holdings Inc., formerly known as Crescent Acquisition Corp, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States. “

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MediaAlpha Inc. provides real-time programmatic technology platform specializing in vertical search and metasearch. MediaAlpha Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Midwest Holding Inc. is a financial services company. It is focused on providing technology-enabled and services-oriented solutions to distributors and reinsurers of annuity and life insurance products principally in the United States. The company provides an end-to-end solution to manage annuity and life insurance policies which includes product development, distribution support, policy administration, and asset liability management services. Midwest Holding Inc. is based in LINCOLN, Neb. “

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company’s lead product candidate consists of MSP-2017, a nasal spray. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montréal, Canada. “

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Markforged Inc. is a creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform. Markforged Inc., formerly known as ONE CLASS, is based in Watertown, MA. “

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Makita Corp manufactures portable electric power tools, hand-held vacuum cleaners and power saws. Their products include impact wrenches, band saws, groove cutters, hedgetrimmers and weed cutters. They also make attachments and other parts along with performing repair work. Makita Benelux BV is the Netherlands subsidiary. “

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Metacrine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s program includes MET409 and MET642 which are in clinical trial. Metacrine Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

