Ergo (ERG) Reaches Market Cap of $326.82 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.21 or 0.00017230 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $326.82 million and $3.88 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,252.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.44 or 0.06474764 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.64 or 0.00311621 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $619.82 or 0.01046070 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00093307 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.69 or 0.00451781 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.13 or 0.00331005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.29 or 0.00297532 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

