ESBC Market Cap Tops $1.39 Million (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One ESBC coin can now be bought for $0.0456 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. ESBC has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $70,043.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 46.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 30,788,595 coins and its circulating supply is 30,509,261 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

