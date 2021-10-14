Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 111.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

GMBL stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $145.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,197,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 1,157.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 222,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 23.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the period. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

