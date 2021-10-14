Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 111.48% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.
GMBL stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $145.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.07.
Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.
