Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,491,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.37% of Essential Utilities worth $1,164,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 459.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTRG stock opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $41.04 and a one year high of $51.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $397.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In other news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

