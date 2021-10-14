ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) Stock Price Down 1.1%

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) shares fell 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.36. 1,973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 18,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 118,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 15.06% of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

