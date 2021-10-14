Ethverse (ETHV) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $997,017.91 and approximately $3,034.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.51 or 0.00505704 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000170 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000945 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $581.83 or 0.01005912 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,973,073 coins and its circulating supply is 7,882,899 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

