EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Up 206.7% in September

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 206.7% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDRY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EuroDry by 12,695.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EuroDry by 5,191.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in EuroDry during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EuroDry during the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in EuroDry by 282.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Get EuroDry alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. EuroDry has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $65.84 million, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.23.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.72. EuroDry had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

EDRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised EuroDry from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on EuroDry from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

EuroDry Company Profile

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.