Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.12 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, analysts expect Euronet Worldwide to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EEFT opened at $130.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.07 and a 200-day moving average of $138.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 1.62. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $86.42 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Several research firms have recently commented on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

